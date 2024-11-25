DMK’s must stop ‘violence’ against Oppn: TN BJP

Chennai, Nov 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad called upon Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to take immediate action against the “violent behaviour” of some of the members of the DMK in Chepauk constituency.

He alleged that as the MLA of Chepauk-Thiruvallikkeni constituency, Udhayanidhi Stalin has a responsibility to uphold democracy and ensure that his constituents are protected from violence and intimidation.

“The people of Tamil Nadu will not tolerate such violence, and it's time for the government to take a strong stance against it. The recent attack on Thiru Jegatheesan, District President of the Fishermen's Wing, by Vishnu, son of Chetti Arumugam, affiliated with the DMK party, is a clear indication of the party's goondaism,” he said.

He alleged that the incident occurred during a voter list verification campaign, where the BJP members were performing their “democratic duty”, and was orchestrated by DMK's local leader Kamaraaj and 116th Ward Secretary Sasi.

“The government must take concrete steps to address police bias and ensure that the police are impartial and effective in maintaining law and order. The government must ensure that citizens are protected from violence and intimidation and that their democratic rights are upheld,” he said.

He asserted that this is not the first instance of DMK's violence and intimidation and called upon the state government to take concrete steps to address police bias and inaction and ensure that citizens are protected from violence and intimidation, and their democratic rights are upheld.

“It's time for the DMK government to take responsibility and ensure justice is served. We urge the government to take immediate action against DMK's violence and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice,” he said.

He also called upon the Tamil Nadu Police to act and arrest Vishnu, the DMK “rowdy” who attacked BJP leader Jegatheesan.

He added that as the local MLA and Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin must ensure democracy is upheld in his constituency and direct the Chennai Police Commissioner to take necessary action.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.