Divya Khossla on 1 year of ‘Savi’: Feels like yesterday

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actress Divya Khossla is celebrating one year of the release of her film ‘Savi’. On Saturday, the actress took to her social media, and shared that she is excited to celebrate a project that threw light on her performance, intensity, and grit.

Talking about the film, the actress said, "’Savi’ is a film that's very dear to me, and it will always be a special one. It just felt like yesterday when we were filming with Harshvardhan Rane, Anil Kapoor and our director Abhinay Deo. Though it was challenging to play ‘Savi’, I knew I had to do this role and throw light on a wife's ferocious side to go above and beyond for her husband”.

The film, directed by Abhinay Deo, saw Divya as a housewife who refuses to give up after her husband is wrongly accused of his boss's murder.

She added "There couldn't have been a bigger validation for me than picking a character that connected with the viewers, added to the film's commercial success, and I'm glad that I chose this project”.

The actress also shared a few BTS stills from the sets on social media, and also penned a note in the caption. She wrote, “She moved mountains for LOVE #1yearofSavi & working with the Best Team ever. Can’t thank Mukesh Bhatt sir & Abhinay Deo ji enough & Can’t thank you all enough for so much love u gave to #SAVi Also can’t wait to share with you all my next after ‘Savi’”.

Divya Khossla's intriguing performance in Savi kept the audience glued to the screens with emotional sequences, witty dialogues, and a riveting climax. While the film kept the audience on the edge of their seats, Divya Khossla surprised the viewers by stepping into uncharted territory, something that the viewers hadn't predicted.

Currently, Divya Khossla is working with director Prerna Arora on an upcoming project. The yet-to-be-titled collaboration has raised excitement among audiences who are eager to see what they have in the store.

’Savi’ was also in controversy over its similarity with the Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Jigra’.

