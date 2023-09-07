Direct attack on the soul of Constitution written by BR Ambedkar, in which reservation has very clear place: Congress on Bhagwat

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) A day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on reservation, the Congress on Thursday said that it was a direct attack on the soul of the Constitution, in which reservation has a very clear place.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress leader Pawan Khera said: "This is an attack on the soul of the Constitution written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, in which reservation has a very clear place. When this was challenged and told to him, he was forced to give this clarification today, but a conspiracy is going on in his mind and this conspiracy is not going on from today onwards. This conspiracy has been going on since the time the Constitution was being written."

Bhagwat in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Wednesday said that reservations should continue till discrimination exists in society.

Khera said: "All these things they started this week. This attack is on the architecture of the Constitution, this attack is on reservation, directly," he said, adding that they understood that the whole country is understanding what they are doing.

"You and I will not have to tell why this controversy of 'Bharat' and 'India' was created, why articles are being written. That the Constitution should be rewritten, why are questions being raised even on the basic structure of the Constitution by the intellectuals of the government," he said.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) member also said that "first of all who are they, why do they have to say something of their own everywhere?"

"First tell them to register their organisation. What is is this 'buy one, get one free'? Vote for BJP, you get Sangh for free. Why is this?" the Congress leader said.

Targeting the RSS, Khera further said that MS Golwalkar was the ideological ancestor of those who wanted to unite India.

"What was his role in the partition of India.? On this, we invite Bhagwat to come and have a debate, let's challenge him. Or discuss the role of his ideological ancestor BS Moonje in the partition of India. Or what was the role of their ideological and political ancestors, the Hindu Mahasabha?” he asked.

He said that after 1942, when they became part of the governments during the Quit India Movement, what was their role.

"Today 15-16 per cent Muslims in India cannot tolerate them, in united India they will be 45 per cent. Ask them, what will they do? So this is their old habit of speaking without thinking. Ram Madhav says something else on Akhand Bharat these days. So on the issue of Akhand Bharat, the RSS is divided. There is no united RSS in this, there are different views in the RSS also.

"The RSS is not known for ideas, it is known for propaganda," he added.

Khera was responding to a question regarding Bhagwat's statement on reservation.

