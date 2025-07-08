Dinesh Karthik backs Jacob Bethell to replace Pope, says he’s England’s next big star

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Dinesh Karthik has thrown his weight behind Jacob Bethell to take over the crucial No. 3 spot in England’s Test batting line-up from Ollie Pope, calling the young batter “the next big one to watch out for” in English cricket.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast Live from Lord’s, Karthik praised Bethell’s versatility, hunger, and maturity, suggesting he could be England’s long-term solution in the top order.

“I am a bit biased, I would pick him (Bethell), I would bat him at No. 3,” said Karthik, who currently works as the batting coach for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bethell’s IPL franchise. “At this point in time, I would pick him ahead of Ollie Pope, but if you are an England coach, Pope got a 100 in the previous game.”

Pope’s inconsistency has raised questions despite his century in the series opener. He managed just eight runs in the second innings at Headingley, followed by a golden duck and a laboured 24 at Edgbaston, as England crashed to a 336-run defeat.

Karthik believes Bethell’s flexibility makes him a standout candidate. “Bethell, you can almost bat him anywhere from No. 3 to No. 7, he is ready. In the IPL, we picked him in such a way that he has the flexibility to open, bat at three, or even middle of the order.”

“What I really liked about him was his ability to absorb information and quickly transfer it to his game. Very young, very hungry, and most of all, he is extremely dedicated towards the sport. He is single-minded and wants to do well in life and become the best—if you have that as your goal, you can’t go wrong,” he said.

While the focus remains on Bethell’s potential, England’s captain Ben Stokes is facing growing scrutiny. After a tactical decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah backfired spectacularly for India in the first Test, India captain Shubman Gill responded with a double hundred (269) and 161 at Edgbaston to lead his side to a historic victory.

This has intensified the pressure on Stokes, who has yet to make a significant impact with the bat in the series.

“Now Stokes has to do all that thinking and has to get some runs, let’s be honest,” said Nasser Hussain. “The opposition captain is getting a shedload of runs, and Stokes’ run-getting has fallen away. So, he is under a bit of pressure,” he said.

Still, Hussain praised Stokes’ leadership and emotional intelligence. “England players love playing for Ben Stokes, but he is also tough. I spoke to Jurgen Klopp and asked what leadership is about, and he said it is about being their friend but not being their best friend. I think Stokes has got that.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.