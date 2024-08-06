Dinesh Karthik all set to represent Paarl Royals in third edition of SA20, say sources

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Just a day after being announced as the league ambassador of SA20 tournament, former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is all set to represent Paarl Royals as the first Indian player to play in season three of the competition.

Sources familiar with the development have told IANS on Tuesday that Karthik is all set to be with Paarl Royals as an overseas player for SA20 season three, making him the first Indian player to play in the South Africa-based T20 franchise league.

Karthik played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 60 T20Is for India, and was a member of the side winning the inaugural 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. In June, on the day he turned 39, Karthik called time on his vast playing career, where he regularly played in the IPL since its inception in 2008.

Later, Karthik was roped in by his final IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru as a mentor-cum-batting coach. In the IPL, played for six teams including captaining Kolkata Knight Riders. As of now, only retired Indian players are allowed to play in overseas T20 leagues.

Last year, Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan played for Dubai Capitals in UAE’s ILT20, while Ambati Rayudu represented St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Earlier this month, Paarl Royals, who reached playoffs in SA20 season two, retained skipper David Miller, pacer Lungi Ngidi, all-rounders Bjorn Fortuin and Andile Phehlukwayo among ten players while trading in Dayyaan Galiem from Joburg Super Kings.

