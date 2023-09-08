Dhupguri bypoll results: Scene changes, Trinamool leads marginally after 4th round

Kolkata, Sep 8 (IANS) Scene was changing fast in the counting for the bypoll to the Dhupguri Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, with Trinamool Congress candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy going ahead of the BJP candidate, Tapasi Roy by a thin margin of 360 votes at the end of the fourth round of counting on Friday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.