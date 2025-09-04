Dhoni’s humbleness and who he’s as a person stood out for me, says Brevis

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) South Africa’s rising batter Dewald Brevis said that, beyond MS Dhoni’s cricketing greatness, it was the former India skipper’s humility and personality that left the biggest impression on him during his time with the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.

Coming in as a replacement for injured Gurjapneet Singh in IPL 2025, Brevis amassed 225 runs in six innings, including hitting two fifties for CSK, who finished at tenth place in the points table.

“The one thing that I can just say from MS is his humbleness and who he is as a person that stood out for me. How he is basically off the field, the time he has for players, for people. His room door is always open. If he’s sleeping, that’s the only time it’s closed."

“I found myself a few times in his room just sitting there with whatever he’s busy like chatting to him about his hobbies, watching cricket, and that’s just amazing and just to see how what he does like off the field and like everyone knows what he does on the field and at training and yeah just it’s very special,” said Brevis on former South Africa batter AB de Villiers’ YouTube channel on Thursday.

Though CSK had a rough time in the IPL, Brevis said he was impressed with how the coaching staff was good to him. “I enjoyed my time there. Flem (head coach Stephen Fleming), all the coaches, I see, Eric (Simons, bowling consultant), everyone was really amazing, how they took me in, and their backing was amazing to just walk in and to almost like settle in first.”

“I didn’t play the first game, but I knew the plans that they’ve got for me and it was great. Like really enjoyed all of the other guys. Like, there’s a few great overseas players were fun to have there as well, and also the local guys,” he added.

