Dhinakaran urges TN govt to stop Kerala from building check dam across Silanthi River

Chennai, May 21 (IANS) Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran has demanded that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin intervene and stop the Kerala government from constructing a check dam across Silanthi River.

He said that the construction of the check dam across the Silanthi River would turn the Amaravathi basin into a desert in a short period.

The senior leader said that the water flow from Silanthi River, a tributary of the Amaravathi River, would be disturbed and lead to loss of water for irrigation to 55,000 acres of farmland in Tiruppur and Karur districts of Tamil Nadu.

Dhinakaran demanded that the Chief Minister immediately intervene in the matter and find a solution for the same.

It may be recalled that the farmers of Tiruppur and Karur had taken out protest marches against the Kerala government constructing a check dam across the Silanthi River leading to the farmlands of the district turning barren.

The Deputy General Secretary of the farmers’ wing of the Dalit political party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Velu Sivakumar had told IANS that the farmers would launch a protest in front of the Water Resources Department of Tamil Nadu at Dharmapuram on May 27.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.