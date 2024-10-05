DGCL 2024: Tarun Talwar cards hole-in-one on day 3

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Tarun Talwar of Royal Ranthambore Athletic Drive, carded a brilliant hole-in-one but failed to prevent his team from losing to Dayal Opticals 2-3 on day three of the fourth edition of the Delhi Golf Club League on Saturday.

Tarun Talwar used his 6-iron to great effect to card a hole-in-one on the par-3 7th hole. "It's the first hole-in-one I ever had in my life. It doesn't happen very often and obviously a great occasion to get one at. I was having fun and my partner was Akhil Mehra," Tarun told IANS.

"We're two down at that time. Dayal Opticals played well and I've to give them credit and they deserved to win. But on the 7th hole, we did have our moment of glory and it was about 185 yards. I wasn't even looking at the flag and my partner came and jumped in my lap and said 'Buddy! it's in'.

In the opening match of the day, Royal Ranthambore Athletic Drive won the first game with Vidhit Tulshan and Poonam Beesla beating Veersuvrat Rajpal and Anoop Nahar. Dayal Opticals however came back with a bang winning the next three games. The fifth game was tied and despite a valiant win by Surya Uday Bedi and BP Ojha of Royal Ranthambore Athletic Drive over Dilsher Singh Dhingra and Sarvash Kalra, Dayal Opticals romped home to a 3-2 win, bagging three crucial points for their effort.

In the match between SwingKKings and Baale Golf, the former registered wins in the first two games before Deepak Dewan and Prashant Kaul of Baale Golf pulled one back with a win in the third game. SwinkKKings grabbed back the advantage with a win in the fourth game and with another win in the fifth game, they were in the driver’s seat. Despite winning the sixth and final game, Baale Golf finished on the losing side. The score-line read 4-2 in SwingKKings' favour and this earned the winners three points.

The third match of the day was a close-fought affair between Deutsche Motoren and 24 Lions. Mayali Kashyap and Karam Bedi set the ball rolling for Deutsche Motoren with a win in the opening game against legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and Jagdish Sharma. 24 Lions came back strongly to win the next two games. The fourth game was tied, but Jagat Bedi and Ajay Khurana of Deutsche Motoren beat the duo of Sharad Mittal and Ashok Kapur in the fifth game to take the match into a decider. The sixth and final game of the match was however tied and the score-line read 3-3.

In the fourth match of the day between Sterling Swingers and Birdie Machine, the Sterling Swingers team of Ashish Bharat Ram and former professional golfer Vivek Bhandari beat the duo of Aditya Misra and Keshav Misra to set the ball in motion for their team. Sterling Swingers won the second game, tied the third and won the fourth as well. Shiraz Singh and Sanjiv Bhasin of Birdie Machine won the fifth game but Sterling Swingers wrapped up the sixth with a win to end the match 4-1. They earned three points for the win.

In the final match of the day between Ardee Masters and Bajaj Foundation, the latter drew first blood with Amitava Mehra and Arjun Singh beating the duo of Punam Chawla and Pranay Puri of Ardee Masters. After that it was a sea-saw of sorts with Bajaj Foundation winning the second and fourth games and Ardee Masters the third game. Ardee Master then pressed on the gas to win the fifth game but Bajaj Foundation levelled scores with a win in the sixth and final game to tie scores at 3-3.

