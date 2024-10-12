Development of Gurugram is top priority: BJP's Rao Narbir Singh

Gurugram, Oct 12 (IANS) Newly-elected Badshahpur MLA and senior BJP leader, Rao Narbir Singh, has said that the development of Gurugram is his priority.

After winning the recent Assembly elections in Haryana, he said the foundation stone would be laid soon for making Gurugram free from garbage and dirt, and for the construction of a civil hospital and bus stand.

"Gurugram district is now going to move towards new changes of development," he told the media.

He asserted that along with winning a majority of the Assembly seats in southern Haryana, the BJP government has been formed in Haryana for the third consecutive time.

"BJP government has worked on the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and has brought equal development in the whole of Haryana," Rao Narbir Singh said.

"At the same time, people believed that after the Congress rule, work would be done in only one or two districts. On the other hand, the BJP government has worked to give jobs to deserving youth without any favour during the last 10 years," he added.

"BJP government has worked to change the system in the state. The result of this is that the government is being formed for the third time with a huge majority in Haryana," he said.

He revealed that the stalled development works of Badshahpur, as well as Gurugram district, will be completed on a priority basis.

"In the coming five years, we want to get so much work done so that in the future, the BJP candidate does not have to go to seek votes, and people themselves come and give their votes and support to the BJP," he added.

The BJP leader said he had instructed the administrative officials to make Gurugram a garbage-free and beautiful city.

"Illegal constructions made in the green belt should also be removed, the work of which has also started. We (the BJP government) want that all types of garbage, polythene, and dirt should be disposed of by Diwali."

The construction work of the civil hospital will be started in one to one-and-a-half months and the foundation stone of the bus stand will also be laid within three months, he added.

To improve the education system, model schools will be built in Gurugram under the CSR fund in which better education will be provided, Rao Narbir Singh said.

The metro rail project will also be expanded in Gurugram, he added.

