'Despite warnings, they continued with anti-party activities': Karnataka BJP welcomes expulsion of two MLAs

Bengaluru, May 27 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday welcomed the expulsion of party MLAs S.T. Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar for anti-party activities.

He said that both MLAs Somashekar and Hebbar, as well as the central leadership, are well aware of the anti-party activities they engaged in. Responding to a question, he remarked that there is no reason for Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar to be so upset or disappointed over the matter, as this is an internal party decision.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday made a controversial remark after the BJP expelled two of its MLAs, saying the two "did not commit rape in Vidhana Soudha".

Ridiculing the BJP, Shivakumar, in response to a question during a media interaction here, cited the case of BJP MLA N. Munirathna, who was earlier arrested in rape case. The two expelled BJP MLAs are said to be inclined to Shivakumar.

Vijayendra further stated that both leaders were given good opportunities during the BJP government, but it seems they faced some issues after the party moved to the opposition.

He also mentioned that the matter was discussed in the BJP state core committee meeting and that notices were issued to both MLAs. When asked about their responses to the notices, he said he had no information on that.

Former CM and BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa stated, “The true strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party lies in its loyal workers. Everyone must remain committed to the party’s discipline, ideology, principles, and leadership.”

“No one is above the party. Despite repeated warnings, Shivaram Hebbar and S.T. Somashekar continued with anti-party activities. Hence, the Central Disciplinary Committee decided to expel them from the party. All our dedicated leaders, office-bearers, and workers have remained undeterred by such developments and are actively engaged in strengthening the party organisation,” Yediyurappa stated.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, has stated that MLAs S.T. Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar were not interested in being with the party and that they should have resigned and left on their own.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he said, "Our leadership has sent them out in a manner that avoids disqualification from their membership. I welcome their expulsion." He added, "Their expulsion was a decision taken by the central leadership. I believe both of them might actually be happy about it."

"Both of them were regularly meeting leaders of another party, day and night. Now, if others are meeting them, it is no longer possible to stop that. In our party, there is room only for those who work with discipline," he said in response to a question. "I do not support secretive or backdoor politics," he remarked.

In response to another question, he said, "There are no longer any internal meetings being held; what remains are just these two. Now, the curtain has been drawn on dissident activities."

The BJP's Central Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday expelled Karnataka MLAs S.T. Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar from the party for a period of six years.

Both legislators had aligned themselves with Congress leaders and publicly criticised the BJP and its leadership.

Somashekar represents the Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, while MLA Hebbar represents the Yellapur constituency in Karwar district. Both leaders were originally part of the Congress and joined the BJP in 2019 through ‘Operation Lotus’. They later served as ministers in the BJP government.

Somashekar had openly expressed his allegiance to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, describing him as his "godfather in politics". During the Rajya Sabha elections held in February 2024, Somashekar cross-voted while Hebbar abstained from voting.

Earlier, the BJP had also expelled party senior MLA and staunch Hindutva leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for six years for challenging and making derogatory statements against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and state BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra.

