Despite huge talent, Tripura players denied scope, respect under previous regime: CM Saha

Agartala, Aug 30 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday claimed that despite having huge talent, players of the state were denied scope and respect during the previous regime.

While speaking during the state-level celebration of National Sports Day 2025 at Dasarath Dev State Sports Complex in Badharghat, the Chief Minister, without naming the previous governments, said that earlier, players of Tripura did not receive much respect and scope. “But since 2018, after the formation of the BJP-led government in Tripura, several initiatives have been taken for players, including the launching of the Chief Minister’s Sports Development Scheme,” he said.

He further mentioned that the government is exploring possibilities of offering job opportunities to players based on their achievements in the field. Saha urged players to make full use of the state’s growing sports infrastructure and encouraged children to participate more in sports along with their studies.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, the Chief Minister said that August 29, the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, is observed as National Sports Day across the country. “Major Dhyan Chand is a shining example of how dedication and perseverance can take a person to great heights. His extraordinary contribution to Indian hockey brought global recognition to the country,” he said.

Saha noted that Tripura has no shortage of talent and that many youngsters from the state are excelling in gymnastics, athletics, swimming, and other disciplines at national and international levels. He stressed that the players must practise with dedication, confidence and make the best use of the modern infrastructure being developed by the government.

The Chief Minister also underlined the role of coaches in nurturing talent, stating that coaches must continuously update themselves and adapt to new methods of training. “When a player succeeds, the credit also goes to the coach,” he said.

Calling for discipline among players, Saha urged them to stay away from distractions and focus on both physical and mental strength.

The event was attended by Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, West Tripura Zilla Parishad's acting Sabhadhipati Biswajit Shil, Secretary of Tripura Sports Council Sukanta Ghosh, Youth Affairs and Sports Department Secretary Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, Director L. Darlong, gymnast and Padma Shri awardee Dipa Karmakar and other dignitaries.

