'Deshbhakti Quiz' organised in Guwahati; over 300 teams from Assam, other states participate

Guwahati, July 27 (IANS) In alignment with the celebration of the 5th Deshbhakti Divas in the state, a grand Quiz Competition was organised on Sunday with the participation of more than 300 teams from Assam and other states, officials said.

Organised by Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Assam, the mega quiz competition was held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium in Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati and the competition drew participation from a total of 348 teams out of 650 registered teams from Assam and several other states including Kerala and Delhi.

A senior Assam government official said that renowned quizmaster Achinta Sharma conducted the competition, which was held in two phases – a preliminary round and a final round.

The winners would be handed over the prizes on Monday during the state level Deshbhakti Divas celebration.

A notable and inspiring aspect of this competition was the participation of members from three generations within the same team, reflecting the spirit of unity and shared patriotism, the official said.

The event began with Commissioner and Secretary of the Departments of Information and Public Relations, Kumar Padmapani Bora paying tribute to the great patriot Tarun Ram Phukan and extending best wishes for the success of the quiz competition.

Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika graced the occasion and appreciated the efforts of the officers and staff of the Directorate for organising such a grand event.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to all the participants and praised the inter-generational participation, calling it truly inspirational.

He also expressed delight as teams from outside the states have also participated. It may be noted that since 2021, Deshbhakti Divas have been celebrated in memory of 'Deshbhakta' Tarun Ram Phukan.

Under the initiative of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, this day is observed across the state at the state and district levels. On Monday floral tributes would be paid at the statue of Tarun Ram Phukan at Tarun Ram Phukan Udyan, Bharalumukh.

The state-level programme would be held at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Assam Secretariat. During the British regime, freedom fighters and writers Tarun Ram Phukoon and Gopinath Bordoloi prevented Assam from becoming a part of Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.