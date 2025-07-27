Depression moves out of West Bengal but more rain on the radar, says Met office

Kolkata, July 27 (IANS) The depression that triggered widespread rain in Kolkata and south Bengal districts moved past Jharkhand and was over Chhattisgarh.

However, the Met Office on Sunday said that scattered rain will continue to occur in Kolkata and its adjoining areas, and rain will intensify from Monday.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected to occur over nine south Bengal districts for the next few days.

According to the Met Office, the low-pressure area that was formed over the Bay of Bengal and brought heavy rain in West Bengal has gradually shifted north-northwestwards towards Jharkhand and now lies over Chhattisgarh.

"The monsoon axis is active, which creates favourable conditions for rain. Under its influence, rain will continue in West Bengal. The intensity will increase from Monday onwards," said a weather department official.

The rain will be accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. "As a result, the sea will be rough. Fishermen have been prohibited from going to sea since Sunday," said the official.

From Monday, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the districts of Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, West Burdwan and East Burdwan.

On Tuesday, heavy rain may also occur in Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan and Bankura districts. Rain will continue in some places till Wednesday.

"Scattered rain will occur in Kolkata and suburbs. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur in Kolkata on Tuesday with wind reaching 30 to 40 km per hour," said the official.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata on Sunday was 26.2 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature on Saturday was 30.4 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar from Sunday onwards.

Heavy rain is likely in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts.

