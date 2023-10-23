Dengue cases cross 13,000-mark in Bihar

Patna, Oct 23 (IANS) The number of dengue cases in Bihar crossed 13,000 with more patients being detected in the last 24 hours, said officials on Monday.

According to the health department, 274 positive cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the state.

The officer further said that 41 deaths were recorded in the state this year so far, and maximum casualties took place in October.The 41 included 11 in Patna, six in Bhagalpur, three in Samastipur, three in Begusarai and three in Muzaffarpur.

A total of 13,093 persons tested positivethis year. In the last 24 hours, 152 patients tested positive for dengue in Patna, 14 in Saran, 10 in Aurangabad, eight in Munger, and eight in Vaishali. The official said that 249 patients are currently admitted to 12 medical colleges.

The health department has formed dedicated wards in the medical colleges and Sadar hospitals of the state to admit patients.

