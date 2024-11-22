Demolition drive in Jammu for construction of flats for economically weaker sections

Jammu, Nov 22 (IANS) The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) said on Friday that the demolition drive conducted by it on November 20 against encroachment at Jammu's Lower Roop Nagar and other prime land patches are meant for construction of infrastructure projects and development of colonies, an official statement said.

The land measuring 25 kanals at Lower Roop Nagar has been earmarked for the construction of 208, one BHK flats for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) having one bedroom, hall, kitchen and bathroom was under the illegal possession of encroachers and it was cleared of encroachments after following due procedure, the Authority clarified.

"It was brought to the notice of JDA that some of the illegal occupants had rented out these kiosks and Domes (One-room tenements) and were charging rents from the poor public. On this patch of land, the JDA had floated the tender for the construction of 208 EWS flats. However, the earmarked land was found to have 12 dome quarters (abandoned/vacant) and 22 kiosks under illegal possession of those who were already rehabilitated at various locations such as Purkhoo, Muthi and Jagti and some have rented out to some outsiders/locals on monthly rental basis. These structures were to be cleared for making the land available for EWS flats," the JDA said.

It further said that due procedure was adopted for eviction of illegal possession of its property by serving notice under Section 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1988, on January 20, 2024, and the shopkeepers were requested and apprised about the project contemplated on the land for which Letter of Intent was already issued.

The JDA also said that after the notice, these shopkeepers represented for giving them one-month time so that they could remove their belongings to alternate places.

"Some of the shopkeepers left the place for setting up their shops elsewhere, knowing fully well that due to illegitimate possession of the property, they shall have to vacate the premises sooner or later. Some of the shopkeepers/Dome quarters have themselves submitted affidavits stating that they shall vacate the JDA land by February 5, 2024," it added.

After giving enough time (10 months) of notice, the demolition drive was carried out on November 20, 2024, after following due procedure.

All the illegal occupants were informed to vacate the possession and JDA facilitated them in safely removing all their belongings (found in only five to six shops, the rest were without any belongings) to free the earmarked land of all encumbrances for construction of flatted accommodation.

These kiosks and Domes were under illegal possession of a mix of encroachers from different communities including non-domicile of Jammu and Kashmir and the JDA carried out demolition without considering caste/community-based action. Even some labourers were accommodated on a monthly rental basis in some domes by these encroachers whereas others were left abandoned, it added.

The JDA reiterated that it will continue to carry out such demolition drives against encroachers in the near future so that land is made available for building infrastructure for the government as well as for the needy public.

