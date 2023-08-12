Demolition drive carried out in Gulmarg

Srinagar, Aug 12 (IANS) The Enforcement wing of Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) in Jammu and Kashmir has conducted a demolition drive across the Gulmarg bowl and demolished many structures erected without permission from the competent authority, an official statement said.

"A large structure erected without permission near the hutment area, a large tin structure constructed illegally by the allottee of a camping site were also demolished during the drive," the statement added.

"A camping site illegally occupied for two years by a tenant was also retrieved during the drive. According to a spokesman of GDA, such drives would be intensified in the coming days."

