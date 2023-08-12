Manipur police file case against author, JNU teachers for 'distorting' state’s history

Imphal, Aug 11 (IANS) The Manipur Police have registered cases against an author, who was a former Army officer, and two academicians of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for writing a book allegedly twisting the state’s history.

The police said on Friday that the FIR was registered against retired Colonel and author Vijay Chenji, and academicians Jangkhomang Guite and Thongkholal Haokip, who edited the book titled 'The Anglo-Kuki War 1917-1919'.

The author and the academicians belong to the Kuki-Zo community.

An FIR was lodged based on the complaint of the Federation of Haomee, an Imphal-based civil society organisation.

The police registered the FIR against Chenji, Guite and Haokip accusing them of waging war against the Indian government, promoting enmity between different groups and using as true a declaration known to be false under the Indian Penal Code.

Guite and Haokip are assistant professors at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. They were not available for comments on phone.

Claiming that no Anglo-Kuki war had taken place in Manipur, the Federation of Haomee alleged that the book incorrectly depicted a Kuki rebellion from 1917 to 1919.

The complainant said that a Kuki rebellion had taken place after the community opposed the recruitment of Kukis in the Indian Labour Corps, which consisted of workers recruited by the then British government during World War I to perform construction work in different parts of the world.

“As per records and documents, it is clear that the author concocted many lies intentionally to usurp historical facts and distort history for personal gain and in favour of a particular community,” the complaint stated.

The organisation also demanded that the book be banned “for the ends of justice and peace in the country”.

Meanwhile, environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam, quoting the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), had earlier this month claimed that there is no such incident as Anglo-Kuki war in Manipur history.

In her social media page, Licypriya had said that she filed an RTI application seeking information on the Anglo-Kuki War from the Central government on June 17 and the Ministry of Home Affairs replied to her application earlier this month.

The MHA in its reply said that only 62 freedom fighters from Manipur who fought against the British as per government records received pension from the Ministry under the Swatantrata Sainik Samman Yojana, she said.

Licypriya said that of the 62 freedom fighters, only four were Kukis and their names are Haozathang, Let-sei Kuki, Letkhothang Lhan-gum and Lunkhoson Kuki.

On the Anglo-Kuki war, including the place and period of the incident, the MHA responded that no information is available.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.