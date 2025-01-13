Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category; cold wave, dense fog persists

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) After weeks of enduring air quality in the "very poor" category, Delhi witnessed an improvement, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 282, placing it in the "poor" category on Monday at 8 a.m., as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Despite the improvement, a cold wave continues to grip the capital, accompanied by dense fog that has significantly reduced visibility during the morning and night hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for dense fog on Monday, cautioning residents about potential disruptions.

The day began with chilly winds, and the IMD forecast predicts a mainly clear sky, with smog or shallow fog likely to develop during the evening and night. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could drop to 7 degrees Celsius.

The recent rains, triggered by a western disturbance affecting northwest India, played a pivotal role in improving the air quality. In light of this, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on January 12 the lifting of Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) for Delhi-NCR.

However, Stage I and II measures will remain in effect to ensure sustained improvement in air quality.

The removal of Stage III restrictions eases curbs on private construction and demolition activities, reverts schools to regular offline classes for students up to Class 5, and allows BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers to operate without restrictions. Additionally, non-essential BS-IV diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) are now permitted to ply.

As the western disturbance weakens, the IMD predicts a drop in minimum temperatures starting January 14, with cold northwesterly winds set to return, intensifying the chill in the region.

Residents are advised to prepare for the changing weather conditions while adhering to ongoing pollution control measures.

