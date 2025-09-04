Delhi: Woman SI, 2 others from cyber team booked for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Three Delhi Police personnel, including a woman sub-inspector, of the cybercrime police station in West District, were booked for demanding bribes, adding up to over Rs 2 lakh, from a resident in Naraina and a couple in Uttam Nagar by threatening to implicate them in cases, a senior Vigilance Department official said on Thursday.

Sub-Inspector Vijeta Gautam, HC Rakesh Kumar and Constable Sanjay, all posted at Police Station Cyber West District, Hari Nagar, were named in two separate cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vigilance, in a statement.

The first case was registered on the basis of a written complaint from a resident of Naraina Village who alleged that he was summoned by SI Vijeta and Constable Sanjay at PS Cyber West District and was informed that his Aadhaar and PAN had been misused, the statement said.

The police personnel told him that his Aadhaar and PAN had been misused for opening a Paytm Agent Merchant KYC account, which was under enquiry for alleged irregularities.

The complainant said that the police personnel demanded illegal gratification of Rs 50,000, threatening him with implication in a false case if he failed to comply.

During an enquiry conducted by the Vigilance Branch, the allegations of harassment, demand for a bribe, and misuse of official position were found to be substantiated, said the DCP.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the personnel at the police station, Vigilance, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, read with Section 61(2) of BNS, 2023.

The second case was initiated based on a written complaint from a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, who alleged that the said officers demanded and accepted illegal gratification of Rs 1.85 lakh from her and her husband for dismissing a case of creation of a fake Instagram ID registered against her husband at PS Cyber West District.

It was alleged that despite the initial payment, the officers continued to demand additional bribes.

During the enquiry conducted by the Vigilance Branch, the allegations of harassment, demand, and acceptance of a bribe were found to be substantiated. Accordingly, a case was registered at the Police Station, Vigilance, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The DCP, Vigilance, appealed to citizens to come forward and report any instance of police personnel demanding bribes on Helpline No. 1064.

