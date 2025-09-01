Delhi Transport Minister aims to streamline DTC bus service, focus on punctuality

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Monday reviewed Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) operations and discussed measures with officials to streamline services for greater commuter convenience.

“Bus services must be planned and streamlined so that passengers can travel comfortably and on time with reduced overcrowding. DTC bus timings should be revised to ensure that two to three buses of the same route don’t run simultaneously,” he said.

The Minister told the Regional Manager of DTC that rationalisation of routes and time-bound operations will not only benefit commuters but also positively impact DTC’s revenues.

“Buses should complete their routes within the designated time for enhanced efficiency. The additional revenue will enable us to introduce more buses and expand the fleet for the benefit of citizens,” said Singh.

As part of the plan, DTC depots will also be reorganised to ensure better fleet management and strict adherence to schedules. The measures are expected to enhance efficiency, improve the commuter experience, and strengthen the corporation’s financial health, he said.

The Minister also underlined the importance of accelerating the induction of new electric buses to provide citizens with clean, efficient, and modern mobility solutions. “The introduction of non-polluting e-buses will mark a decisive step towards making Delhi the EV capital of India,” he added.

Underscoring the broader vision, Singh said, “We are not just making improvements; we are building the future of public transport in Delhi. Our goal is to provide citizens with a reliable, efficient, and world-class commuting experience. These decisions reflect our commitment to digital advancement, public convenience, and environmental sustainability.”

The Delhi government aims to position the Capital as a model for urban mobility —reducing pollution and congestion while enhancing the quality of life for its citizens, he said.

