Delhi: Teenage student assaulted by teachers for peeping out of window; FIR lodged

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) A 16-year-old student in northeast Delhi was allegedly subjected to physical assault by his teachers after he was caught looking out of the window, the official said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident was brought to their attention after the mother of the victim, a resident of Karawal Nagar, approached them with a complaint.

She recounted that on September 15, her younger son had gone to school in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar area, where his teacher, Shubham Rawat, allegedly reprimanded him for looking out of the window and subsequently expelled him from the class.

“The child cried and offered an apology to the teacher. However, later in the fourth period, Rawat reportedly took him to a separate room, where he called in three other teachers and subjected the student to physical assault,” said a senior police officer.

“All the four teachers reportedly threatened the victim with dire consequences, warning him not to report their actions. Upon returning home, his family members became suspicious after seeing his distressed condition, and injury marks on his body,” the officer said.

“Upon inquiry, the boy narrated the entire incident and expressed his reluctance to return to school out of fear. The complainant then met the principal and sought action against the accused teachers.

“A case has been registered, and the accused individuals -- Shubham Rawat, Anupam, S.S. Pandey and Nishant -- are cooperating with the investigation,” the officer added.

