Delhi State Kabaddi Association announces the launch of Delhi Kabaddi League

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) The Delhi State Kabaddi Association has announced the launch of the inaugural Delhi Kabaddi League to captivate fans across the national capital. The announcement was made by the Honorable President of the Delhi State Kabaddi Association, Ramesh Bidhuri on Saturday.

The Delhi Kabaddi League will feature eight franchise-model teams named after different regions of the Capital. A formal bidding process will be conducted to establish these franchises. Players from Delhi will be categorised into different groups, promoting local talent and providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills.

Speaking about the inaugural Delhi Kabaddi League, Ramesh Bidhuri said, "Kabaddi is one of the oldest sports in India, and we are excited to launch the Delhi Kabaddi League, which will bring this beloved game to new heights in our capital city."

Joining Bidhuri at the announcement were former India kabaddi player Manjeet Chhillar, Ravindra Bhati, founder and CEO of 100 Sports Management Pvt. Ltd., and Rahul Sharma, director of 100 Sports Management Pvt. Ltd.

Manjeet Chhillar was also announced as the brand ambassador of the Delhi Kabaddi Special guest Niranjan Singh, MS Tyagi, Amar Singh Solanki, and Ramveer Singh were also present.

"I am honoured to be chosen as the brand ambassador of the Delhi Kabaddi League. I will do my utmost to promote the game of Kabaddi and contribute to its growth and success," said Manjeet Chhillar.

The league promises high-stakes competition with substantial prizes for the top teams. The winners will receive ₹5 lakh, the runners-up will be awarded ₹3 lakh, and the teams finishing in 3rd and 4th positions will each receive ₹1 lakh.

