Delhi shame: Fresh FIR registered after minor alleges rape by 5 persons

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Delhi Police have registered an FIR against five persons after a minor, who was allegedly raped by suspended Delhi government's WCD department official Premoday Khakha, alleged that she was also sexually assaulted by others at different times, an official said on Friday.

The FIR came after a Delhi court recently directed police to file a fresh case on the basis of the minor's statement recorded under section 161 CrPC.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that during the investigation, the complainant revealed that when she was living with her family in the area of New Usmanpur, during the period between 2018-2020, she had been sexually assaulted by some persons.

The Investigating Officer of Burari police station, brought the fact to the notice of New Usmanpur police station.

"Accordingly, a fresh statement of the complainant was obtained and a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 6 POCSO Act was registered at New Usmanpur police station on Wednesday," said the DCP.

The accused, Khakha, stands accused of repeatedly raping the girl between November 2020 and January 2021.

The victim, who was just 14 years old at the time, is said to have suffered the initial assault on October 31, 2020, after being drugged, as disclosed by sources familiar with the matter.

The victim, who is currently a student in Class 12, recently shared her ordeal with a counsellor at St. Stephen's Hospital where she had been admitted due to an anxiety attack.

Subsequent to her disclosure, law enforcement acted on her complaint and initiated legal proceedings under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on August 13.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation have indicated that there is evidence to suggest the victim may have been subjected to further assaults by the accused individual.

"We are currently in possession of his custody, and through interrogation, we hope to unearth additional details," a source stated.

The minor at the centre of this case was an adopted child who grappled with depression following the passing of her father on October 1, 2020.

In an attempt to provide her with a change of scenery, she spent several days at Premodya's residence, as per sources.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the accused claimed that Khakha had undergone a vasectomy in November 2005, so he could not have impregnated the girl.

Khakha had also undergone a potency test before he was taken to court after the arrest.

