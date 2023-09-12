Delhi records maximum of 34.5 degrees, light rainfall predicted for Wednesday

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a notch below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The department has also forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Wednesday.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

The humidity levels ranged between 73 per cent and 87 per cent.

Meanwhile, the IMD also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Odisha and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha during next 3-4 days.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Odisha on Wednesday and very heavy rainfall on Thursday," said the IMD, while issuing red alert for the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.