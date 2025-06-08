Delhi: 'Raped' minor girl dies after being stuffed in a bag (Ld)

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) A minor girl died after she was allegedly raped and stuffed into a suitcase in a bleeding condition in Delhi's Dayalpur area, a police official said on Sunday.

The suitcase, in which the girl was found in an unconscious state, was found on the second floor of flat in Nehru Vihar on Saturday evening, hours after her family launched a hunt for her following her disappearance, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East), Ashish Mishra, said, "At around 8.40 p.m. last night, a PCR call was received regarding a nine-year-old minor girl found in an injured condition."

"Upon reaching the location at Gali No. 2 in Nehru Vihar, the Dayalpur police team found that a minor girl in an unconscious state had been taken to hospital by her father," he added.

"Our team also reached the hospital, where doctors, after the preliminary examination, declared her dead. Signs of sexual assault were found," he said.

A case has been registered at Dayalpur police station under Sections 103(1), among others, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita dealing with murder and Section 6 of the POCSO Act that deals with aggravated sexual assault, the police said.

Soon after the detection of the suitcase, crime and forensic science laboratory teams inspected the spot, and multiple teams were deployed to trace the accused using CCTV footage collected from the area, the police added.

The father of the deceased girl said, "We have not received any information yet. Now we are going to the mortuary for the child's post-mortem. We will find out more when we get there, as the police have called us."

Earlier, the girl's family members raised an alarm when she failed to return after delivering ice at her aunt's place on Saturday afternoon.

The girl's father said that inquiries in the colony revealed that a man had taken her to his flat, the police said.

When the family reached the flat it was found locked. The house owner said the keys of the flat were with his brother, the police added.

After the lock was broken open, the disrobed girl, in an unconscious state, was found in the suitcase, the police said.

