Delhi PWD officials to use space tech to map roads, address waterlogging

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Aiming to ensure efficient, transparent, and accountable infrastructure delivery, Delhi Minister of Public Works Department (PWD) Parvesh Verma on Tuesday held talks with officials of Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N).

Looking to integrate key technological solutions for better management and safety of Delhi’s roads, the Minister is pushing for road assets mapping, project monitoring system, pothole and waterlogging dashboard, dark spot monitoring, and street light tracking system, said an official statement.

“The PWD is committed to tapping the power of technology for effective management of Delhi’s roads. These digital platforms will help us in real-time monitoring, quicker response, and long-term solutions, ensuring that common people experience safety and convenience at every step,” said Verma.

As part of the meeting, the Minister reviewed the PWD Road Asset Mapping Application, which is in the works. The solution will create a digital inventory of all road assets with geo-tagging, the statement said.

This initiative will ensure transparent planning, efficient maintenance, and optimal use of resources. The system will also help in identifying black spots, encroachments, and gaps in road safety infrastructure through a dashboard, the Minister said.

Minister Verma directed officials to ensure that the application provides Assembly-wise reports for greater accountability and monitoring

During the meeting, a Project Monitoring System was reviewed to track vital PWD projects worth over Rs 1 crore. This system will enable officials to monitor progress, identify issues, and take corrective action with real-time updates from stakeholders.

Verma said the system will ensure projects are completed on time, with efficiency and full transparency, benefiting the citizens directly.

The Minister also reviewed the proposed digital mechanism for real-time monitoring of defective streetlights.

He said this system will integrate reports from Delhi Police, elected representatives, and citizens, ensuring faster repair and safer streets.

“This initiative reflects the spirit of interdepartmental efforts, collaboration, and good governance for the welfare of the people of Delhi,” said Verma, adding that a Dark Spot Monitoring System is being developed to digitally capture areas without street lighting.

This platform will enable quick rectification of vulnerable dark zones to enhance public safety across Delhi.

A real-time dashboard for pothole and waterlogging complaints is also being created, where reports from citizens, departments, and public representatives will be immediately tracked and resolved.

“These technological initiatives will go a long way in fulfilling the vision of Viksit Delhi by making our roads safer, efficient, and responsive to the needs of citizens,” the Minister added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.