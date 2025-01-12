Delhi poll: Congress guarantees Rs 8,500 per month to jobless youth

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) The Delhi Congress on Sunday guaranteed a monthly dole of Rs 8,500 for educated, jobless youth for one year if it comes to power in the February 5 Assembly election.

The announcement of the 'Yuva Udan Yojana' to attract educated, jobless youth came a day ahead of a mega rally of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Seelampur in East Delhi on Monday.

Former Union minister Sachin Pilot and Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav said that the party is committed to saving the city suffering from "breathlessness, lawlessness and joblessness".

Pilot said, "The Central and Delhi governments have failed to take up the cause of educated and jobless youth. Rajivji's and Manmohan Singh's governments brought in IT revolution and economic reforms which created jobs for youths."

"Rahul Gandhiji, Khargeji are all in favour of supporting educated, jobless youth. We are guaranteeing Rs 8,500 per month till one year and get them absorbed in companies where we will get them trained," said Pilot.

He claimed: "In Delhi, we are seeing politics of media management, ego clashes and accusations, and the Congress is the only solution for constructive politics and raising issues related to development."

He said the Congress is fighting the Assembly election to win and not just for the sake of it.

Pilot said, "If the people support the Congress, we will take up educated, jobless youth and use the government funds wisely to address the frustration in them."

Yadav said the Rs 8,500 monthly financial assistance to jobless youth will be paid by the state government for one year, along with efforts to get them jobs in companies on the basis of their skill sets.

"We will also help jobless youths to improve their skills and take up self-employment," he said.

For the past 10 years under AAP rule, from being a world-class Capital, Delhi has deteriorated to a city suffering from "breathlessness, lawlessness and joblessness".

NSUI president Varun Chaudhary, projected as a youth icon, was also present at the meeting.

