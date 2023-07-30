Delhi Police shut down bar after frequent complaints of nuisance

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Taking action against bars for flouting rules and responding to frequent complaints from people, the police shut down 'Liquid Bar' in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, said officials on Sunday.

According to the information, the police also prosecuted persons who were drinking in public.

The police received information that Liquid Bar had turned into a dance bar where girls were hired to present dance shows.

The police then physically inspected the bar. The police team found that music was being played without any permission. However, they didn't find any girl who was dancing.

"We have shut down the dance bar, Liquid Bar. We issued the bar owner a Challan of 128/112 of the DP Act. After two Challans, the bar can be sealed, or the license can be canceled," said a source.

Apart from this, the police prosecuted six persons for drinking in public places and creating a nuisance. They were challaned under the DP Act.

