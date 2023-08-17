Delhi Police registers case against fraudsters for sending fake emails to govt offices

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons after counterfeit emails in the name of top cop of its IFSO unit were found to be in circulation across the various government offices, an official confirmed IANS on Thursday.

According to police, Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has been alerted about the circulation of counterfeit emails bearing the subject "Police dikshant samaroh" (Police Convocation Ceremony).

"These emails employ the Indian Police logo, the National Emblem, and wrongfully associate with the name of the undersigned and the particulars of this Unit. These misleading emails are being disseminated to various government offices," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Prashant Gautam.

"The logos and emails in question are intentionally fake, deceptive and created with malicious motives. It is important to clarify that this unit has initiated no such emails," said the DCP.

"Furthermore, no authorisation has been granted by the undersigned for the production or dissemination of such content. Appropriate measures are being taken to address this issue," the DCP added.

Interestingly, the emails, which contains the alleged notice, is being send by the fraudsters using DCP Gautam's name.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.