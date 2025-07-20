Delhi Police nabs three cyber criminals in crackdown across Rajasthan and Haryana

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) In a breakthrough against rising cybercrime, the Cyber Police Station of Dwarka District, Delhi, has arrested three cyber fraudsters - two from Rajasthan and one from Delhi - in a coordinated crackdown across multiple hotspots, including Tonk, Jaipur, and Sikar.

The arrests were made during a special drive to curb increasing online fraud targeting residents of Delhi-NCR. The accused were involved in two distinct types of cyber scams - online market investment fraud and "digital arrest" extortion tactics.

Acting on specific intelligence, police teams under the overall supervision of DCP Dwarka, Ankit Singh (IPS), and direct oversight of ACP Operations Ram Avtar and SHO Inspector Rajeev Kumar, conducted raids in Rajasthan and Delhi.

The operation led to the arrest of Deepak Verma (20) from Tonk, Surendra Kumar Dudi from Jaipur, and Rajveer from Delhi. Deepak, a 12th pass student from Tonk, was allegedly providing bank accounts and SIM cards used in cyber frauds. Surendra, an LLB graduate from Sikar, was found to be receiving defrauded amounts in a "digital arrest" scam, where victims are tricked into believing they’re under legal threat.

Rajveer, a 10th pass welder from Sirsa, Haryana, had opened a firm’s bank account, manipulated by cyber criminals to receive illicit funds.

Police confirmed the trio’s involvement in three FIRs - FIR No. 102/24, 09/25, and 30/24 - registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and IPC.

While Deepak and Surendra were arrested on July 2, Rajveer was apprehended on June 30.

The police said further searches are underway to identify and apprehend more members of the syndicate. This operation underscores Delhi Police’s commitment to tackling cyber frauds emerging from rural cybercrime hubs in Rajasthan and neighbouring states.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.