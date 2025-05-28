Delhi Police file status report in court over 'derogatory posts' by Rana Ayyub matter

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a status report at a court here in connection with a matter pertaining to derogatory posts made by an account allegedly belonging to journalist Rana Ayyub against whom an FIR was registered.

According to sources, Delhi Police submitted the status report in the Saket Court. The court was told that details related to the X account of Rana Ayyub were awaited.

The police said that further investigation would be carried out upon receiving the details of the X account.

The police, also stated that while examining and going through the X account, the so-called "derogatory posts" were found.

Delhi Police further said that after receiving the reply from X, further investigation will be carried out and the probe into the case will be finalised.

Earlier, Saket Court had directed Delhi Police to register an FIR against Rana Ayyub

Earlier in January this year, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against Rana Ayyub on the court's direction over "derogatory posts".

The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by Advocate Amita Sachdeva under relevant sections.

According to the FIR, the complainant has accused Rana Ayyub of using her platform to "insult revered Hindu deities, malign Indian unity, and incite hostility against India, including disparaging the Indian Army".

The complainant also claimed that Rana Ayyub had made multiple derogatory social media posts on X between 2013 and 2017 which insulted revered Hindu deities, spread anti-India sentiments, and incited religious disharmony.

