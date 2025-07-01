Delhi: NDMC VC Kuljeet Chahal unveils cultural roadmap

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Tuesday unveiled a roadmap aimed at promoting art, culture, and heritage across the New Delhi area.

He said the initiative, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, is designed to transform New Delhi into a vibrant hub of artistic excellence and cultural expression.

Chahal informed that a central component of the plan is the creation of a dedicated Art District, where 10 of India’s most renowned sculptors have been invited, with eight already confirming their participation.

These artists will propose large-scale sculptures, each ranging from 10 to 15 feet in height, which will be installed at prominent cultural locations such as Mandi House, National School of Drama, FICCI Auditorium, Shri Ram Centre, India Gate-NGMA, Hyderabad House, Travancore Bhawan, and Triveni Kala Sangam.

He said that notable participating artists include Raghav R. Kaneria, Ved Nair, Padma Shri Biman B. Das, Padma Shri Rajendra Tikku, K. Radhakrishnan, Arun Pandit, as well as works representing the legacies of late Satish Gujral and Nagji Patel.

Chahal said to ensure high artistic standards and relevance to the local context, NDMC will constitute a Selection and Advisory Committee under the convenorship of the Consultant (Art & Culture), NDMC.

The committee will comprise national and international experts who will advise on the selection of artworks, participating artists, materials, scale, and installation sites.

Chahal also announced that NDMC will host an International Sculpture Symposium, bringing together 15 distinguished sculptors /Masters of the field, including 10 from India and five from abroad.

Many of these are recipients of Padma and National Awards. These artists will create live sculptures during a dedicated workshop in New Delhi, he said.

The NDMC VC said the civic agency will also organise a National Painting Symposium, inviting 15 eminent painters from across the country to participate in a creative residency.

The resulting artworks will be showcased in a curated exhibition and later displayed at various NDMC venues to enhance public spaces with rich visual storytelling.

