Delhi: NDMC property tax counters to remain open over weekend

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) For the convenience of taxpayers encountering rush on the financial year’s end, NDMC’s Property Tax Collection Counters and Tax Office will remain open the weekend from March 29 to 31, Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said on Friday.

The tax payment can be made at the following counters -- Shaheed Bhagat Singh Place (Gole Market), Palika Bhawan (R.K. Puram) and Palika Kendra (Sansad Marg - Headquarters).

After the presentation of NDMC’s Budget in December 2024, Chahal highlighting that the civic agency has presented a Rs 463.40-crore surplus Budget for 2025-26 with no hike in property tax rates.

NDMC is expecting to collect property tax of Rs 1,150 crore in Revised Estimates 2024-25 and Rs 1,290 crore in BE 2025-26, he said.

The Chairman presented the Annual Budget 2025-26 with Financial Projections which said that total receipts of the Budget Estimates 2025-26 are Rs 5,770.60 crore against Rs 5,319.75 crore provided in Revised Estimate 2024-25. The total actual receipts in 2023-24 were Rs 5,005.05 crore.

Earlier on Friday, the Vice Chairman inaugurated three renovated Public Toilet Utilities (PTUs) at Khan Market at different locations in the presence of Khan Market Traders Association and officials from Civil, Electric, Horticulture, Public Health Department.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chahal emphasised the importance of well-maintained public sanitation facilities, particularly in a high-footfall area like Khan Market, which is recognised as the 22nd most expensive high street globally.

“During my regular inspections and close interactions with market stakeholders, I observed that the existing public toilet facilities were in a poor state. Considering the high demand from visitors and market traders, NDMC took the initiative to renovate these PTUs, ensuring they meet high hygiene standards and enhance the overall experience of citizens,” Chahal stated.

Chahal reiterated that the NDMC remains committed to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Swachh and Viksit Bharat by ensuring well-maintained, hygienic public utilities.

"With the Swachh Bharat Mission, India has addressed open defecation issues by prioritising the construction and use of toilets. The NDMC is taking this mission forward by continuously upgrading sanitation infrastructure in high-traffic areas like Khan Market," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.