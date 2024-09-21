Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari welcomes new CM Atishi with a host of complaints

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Delhi MP and former BJP state chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday greeted new Chief Minister Atishi with a host of pointed criticisms and concerns about the national capital’s crumbling infrastructure.

In his statement, Tiwari expressed hope that Atishi would prioritise addressing the issues of Delhi, citing what he described as the deteriorating state of the city under her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal.

"We hope that you will pay close attention to the crumbling infrastructure of Delhi. The previous administration, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has, for the last nine and a half years, done significant damage to the city by indulging in a blame game instead of taking responsibility. Now that you have taken the oath of the Constitution to serve the people of Delhi, it is your duty to fix these things."

As an MP representing Delhi, Tiwari laid out several key areas he believes require immediate attention.

Questioning the rationale behind the liquor policy change, he asked: "Why was the liquor policy withdrawn and how much revenue was lost in it?" and demanded a thorough inquiry into the matter.

Tiwari also highlighted what he called the “inflated costs” of semi-permanent school structures. "School rooms with iron-latched roofs, which should have been constructed at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, were instead built for a staggering Rs 25 lakh."

Further, he called for the immediate repair of streets and Public Works Department (PWD) roads under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), many of which he claimed are in a dilapidated condition.

Tiwari voiced concerns about the rising costs of utilities in the capital. "On behalf of the people of Delhi, we request you to address these issues and get back the money that has been unjustly taken from the pockets of the citizens. The people of Delhi have high hopes from their third woman Chief Minister and believe that she will take immediate steps to resolve these problems."

He also warned that if Atishi faces any obstacles from the former Chief Minister in her efforts to improve the situation, she should not hesitate to inform the MPs. “We are with you for the development of Delhi,” he said, offering support to the new Chief Minister in her endeavours to bring positive change to the city.

