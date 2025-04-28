Delhi Minister Sirsa directs induction of EVs in place of environment wing's diesel, petrol vehicles

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) In a major green initiative, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa ordered the replacement of all diesel and petrol vehicles operated by the Forest Department with electric vehicles (EVs) within 60 days, an official said on Monday.

The Minister highlighted that his decision is linked to the urgent need to minimise pollution in forest areas and safeguard wildlife.

The Forest Department has been instructed to conduct a detailed vehicle study and submit a transition plan within seven days.

With immediate effect, the entry of all non-essential, non-electric vehicles — both government and private — into Delhi's forests and protected areas has been prohibited, the official added.

"Delhi's forests deserve quiet, clean mobility -- not smoke and noise," Minister Sirsa said.

This important move forms a part of a broader and strategic push by the Delhi government to combat pollution and enhance green infrastructure, he added.

"A greener Delhi with clean air is not a distant dream — it is our living commitment. By embracing clean technologies and nurturing our forests, we are shaping a healthier, stronger future for every citizen of Delhi," he said.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is working relentlessly to build an environment-friendly and sustainable Delhi, he said.

As part of this commitment, Rs 506 crore has been allocated in the budget to the Environment and Forest Departments to strengthen environmental monitoring, implement pollution control projects, and protect biodiversity.

A massive greening initiative to plant around 70 lakh saplings across the city will also be undertaken, aimed at increasing Delhi's green cover, improving air quality, and promoting urban biodiversity, Minister Sirsa added.

He said that on May 2, Chief Minister Gupta will dedicate 400 new buses to the people of Delhi, ushering in an era of clean public mobility.

