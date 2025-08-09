Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on Aug 8

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that it had achieved its highest-ever single-day ridership on August 8, 2025, with 81,87,674 passenger journeys recorded across all operational corridors.

The milestone came just a day before the Rakshabandhan festival, when travel demand typically surges across the National Capital Region.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), DMRC said it had operated 92 additional train trips on August 8 to cater to the increased passenger flow. For August 9, the day of Rakshabandhan, the corporation scheduled 455 extra trips to provide convenience to commuters.

“DMRC achieves highest-ever passenger journeys on August 8, 2025, with 81,87,674 journeys across all lines. To meet Rakshabandhan travel demand, DMRC ran 92 additional trips on 8th Aug and operating 455 extra trips on 9th Aug for passenger convenience,” DMRC posted on X.

However, while the DMRC celebrated its achievement, many Delhiites on Saturday shared mixed experiences of their metro rides. Social media was flooded with images and videos of crowded platforms and jam-packed coaches, particularly on busy corridors like the Yellow, Blue, and Violet lines.

Several passengers described the experience as “extremely packed” and “uncomfortable,” with some reporting delays in boarding due to heavy footfall. Others noted that while additional trains helped, the sheer volume of travellers ahead of the festival made commuting difficult.

Transport experts say such record-breaking ridership days are a reminder of both the Metro’s popularity and the need for continued expansion and crowd-management measures during peak festival seasons. T

he DMRC currently operates nearly 400 km of network across more than a dozen lines, serving Delhi and neighbouring cities including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Bahadurgarh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.