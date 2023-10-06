Delhi liquor scam: Kejriwal blasts BJP again, says no evidence, all charges false

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday once again accused the BJP of not only filing false and fabricated cases against the opposition leaders but also unleashing the central agencies on the businessmen.

Slamming the Centre over the arrest of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, the AAP convener termed the liquor scam "completely false" saying they don't have even an iota of evidence, and everything is baseless.

Interacting with the media at the Ghazipur landfill site, Kejriwal said, "They probed us so much, did anything come out? Did you hear what the Supreme Court said yesterday (on Thursday), the entire liquor scam is false, not even a penny was exchanged."

He said that the judge kept asking for evidence but they had none.

"In a few days, the liquor scam would shut and they would come up with something else. All they want is to keep people tangled in agencies and investigations. They themselves will neither work nor let anyone else work," the AAP national convenor alleged.

He also said that the entire country is watching how by registering false cases against the opposition leaders they are trying to instill fear in them and to bring them into the BJP fold.

"This is not good for democracy. Not just politicians but also businessmen are being targetted. In the last five years about 12 to 13 lakh high net worth individuals, who made huge investments and gave employment to people have left India and have taken citizenship of other countries," Kejriwal claimed.

Chief Minister Kejriwal said that they had also sent ED, IT and the CBI behind them. "They have created an atmosphere in the country not only in politics but also in business. Such an atmosphere of fear is not good for the progress of the country. We want to compete with China, but how we will compete with them as industries are running in every home. When you are not allowing big industries to run and they are shutting and they have left agencies behind them. If we keep on playing agency games then how will the country progress? We have to take the steps due to which industries, business make progress and then only the country will move forward," the Chief Minister added.

Asked about the AAP speaking in favour of Rahul Gandhi when he was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP while the Congress has condemned the arrest with some riders, Kejriwal said, "It does not matter if they support or don't."

Several AAP leaders are facing the ED and the CBI heat in the liquor scam case. The ED arrested AAP Rajya Sabha MP Singh on Wednesday after day-long searches at his residence.

He was sent to five days of ED custody by a Delhi court on Thursday.

Singh is the second high profile party leader to be arrested after former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

