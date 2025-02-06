Delhi International Leather Expo 2025 to provide robust platform for manufacturers, exporters

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) is set to organise the Delhi International Leather Expo (DILEX) 2025 in the national capital this month, according to an official statement on Thursday.

To be held on February 20-21 at the Yashobhoomi convention centre, DILEX is a premier business-to-business (B2B) event designed to provide a robust platform for manufacturers and exporters to showcase their latest collections, innovations and capabilities to international buyers seeking viable sourcing alternatives.

Aligning with the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, 'DILEX 2025' is set to enhance exports, create employment and fortify India’s presence in global markets, the statement said.

The government has implemented several reforms to boost trade and industry. The Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on wet blue leather has been reduced from 10 per cent to zero, addressing a key industry demand, while export duty on crust leather has been eliminated.

Additionally, a special package has been introduced to support manufacturing and exports, particularly in the footwear sector, along with a Focus Product Scheme aimed at improving productivity, quality, and competitiveness, generating a turnover of Rs 4 lakh crore and exports of Rs 1.1 lakh crore, and creating 22 lakh jobs.

To support MSMEs, investment and turnover classification limits have been increased, and credit guarantee coverage for micro and small enterprises has been doubled to Rs 10 crore, unlocking an additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore in credit over five years.

Custom financial assistance, including customised credit cards for micro-enterprises and support for SC/ST women entrepreneurs, will further promote inclusive growth.

An Export Promotion Mission will also be launched with sectoral and ministerial targets, while BharatTradeNet (BTN), a unified platform for trade documentation and financing, will be established to streamline international trade.

The budget announcement comes at a pivotal moment for India’s leather and footwear sector, which is rapidly evolving into a global manufacturing and sourcing hub.

CLE has also worked out a target of $47 billion turnover by 2030, out of which $13.7 billion is for the export sector, according to Rajendra Kumar Jalan, Chairman, Council for Leather Exports.

"The government’s proactive stance in addressing industry concerns — particularly the duty reductions and financial support for MSMEs — will be instrumental in elevating India’s leather sector to global prominence. CLE remains committed to driving sustainable growth and global competitiveness,” he added.

