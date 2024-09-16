Delhi to host Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition in November

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Special Olympics Bharat, the National Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, will organise the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition in New Delhi from November 18 to 23, marking a historic moment for the movement in the country.

The event's hosting was officially announced by Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat and Chairperson of the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Advisory Council, during a press conference here on Monday.

In her statement, Nadda said, “This event will be a remarkable celebration of the incredible talent and unyielding spirit of our athletes across the Asia Pacific region. Everyone is invited to join us for an inspiring week of sports, camaraderie, and joy alongside the athletes and their families. Today also marks the unveiling of the official logo for this regional competition, a symbol of diversity, inclusion, and unity.”

The competition, which focuses on older athletes with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) aged 22 and above, is the first such global event to be held in India. It offers unique opportunities for this often-underserved age group, whose participation in sports typically declines as they get older.

About 100 athletes from over 10 Special Olympics Programs and hailing from 3 different regions -- East Asia, Europe Eurasia, and Asia Pacific -- are set to participate in the competition.

Organising the event is a historic first for Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) as it introduces bowling as a competitive sport in partnership with the Tenpin Federation of India. The partnership aims to empower older athletes, aged 22 and above, through a ground-breaking initiative designed around a dedicated development program.

Furthermore, the competition will serve as the launch platform for the Strong Minds Program in India, a health initiative dedicated to promoting better mental health and the development of adaptive coping skills among athletes with IDD. This aligns with the broader mission of Special Olympics to foster a culture of inclusion, health, and wellness, Special Olympic Bharat informed in a release on Monday.

In addition, comprehensive complimentary health screenings will be provided for all participating athletes underscoring the organization's dedication to overall well-being. Concurrently, the regional Inclusive Health Summit will be held alongside the competition, it added.

Alongside the event, Special Olympics is expected to unveil research findings regarding inclusion in health systems in India via the Rosemary Collaboratory, an initiative that looks at inequities that individuals with IDD face in health systems worldwide, the release informed.

As part of the competition’s legacy, there are plans to introduce a set of Standard Operating Procedures, (SOP) tailored specifically to address the needs of individuals with IDD.

“It aims to set a benchmark for accessibility. Ensuring that all future events and activities conducted by Special Olympics Bharat are accessible to everyone, regardless of abilities,” said Nadda.

The Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition serves as a testament to the core values of the Special Olympics movement—diversity, inclusion, and unity.

