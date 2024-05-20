Delhi HC recalls 75K costs imposed on PIL litigant for seeking 'extraordinary interim bail' for CM Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday recalled its earlier order imposing a cost of Rs 75,000 on a law student, who had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking extraordinary interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the petitioner tendered an unconditional apology.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora allowed the application filed by the petitioner seeking waiver of costs where he had stated that he had learned his lesson and understood the nuances of the judicial system.

The petitioner’s counsel expressed the unconditional apology before the court.

Earlier on April 22, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the PIL filed in the name of 'We, the people of India’ seeking extraordinary interim bail to CM Kejriwal, in all the criminal cases registered against him by the central agencies, till the completion of his tenure or the trials, whichever ends earlier.

Remarking that an accused cannot be given extraordinary interim bail merely for holding high constitutional office, the high court termed the petition as "totally misconceived" and questioned the petitioner’s locus standi to file such a plea.

Imposing Rs 75,000 costs, it said that the Delhi CM remained under judicial custody pursuant to court orders and the PIL litigant does not hold any Power of Attorney on the former's behalf.

Recently, the Supreme Court ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in the money laundering case till June 1 and directed him to surrender on June 2.

