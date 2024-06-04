Delhi HC denies bail to bizman Amandeep Dhall in excise policy case

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to Amandeep Singh Dhall, director of Brindco Sales Private Limited, in connection with the excise policy case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed Dhall’s plea for regular bail in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court's decision was influenced by the seriousness of the allegations and the evidence presented by the prosecution.

“Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case, seriousness of the allegations and the evidence collected by the prosecution, and when charges are yet to be framed and evidence is yet to be recorded, and the fact that an FIR already stands registered against the applicant for paying bribe to an officer of the Directorate of Enforcement for getting his name removed from the present case, this court does not find any ground for grant of bail to the applicant, at this stage,” Justice Sharma stated.

Justice Sharma noted Dhall’s alleged role in the conspiracy and his involvement in issuing additional credit notes worth Rs 4.97 crore, as corroborated by witness statements and the approver, Dinesh Arora.

The court noted that Dhall was in contact with influential leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Government as part of the conspiracy, which further undermined his eligibility for bail.

The court expressed concerns over the potential influence Dhall could exert on witnesses and the risk of evidence tampering.

“Moreover, since many of the witnesses in this case are well known to the present applicant and the applicant herein was also in contact with influential leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Government for hatching a conspiracy, this court holds that the triple test for grant of bail is not satisfied by the applicant herein,” Justice Sharma added.

Further, the court took note of allegations that Dhall's father had given Rs 5 crore to a Chartered Accountant to seek assistance from the Directorate of Enforcement regarding the ongoing investigation.

These allegations were supported by witness statements and documentary evidence, including WhatsApp chats and incriminating documents recovered from Dhall’s premises.

The court also pointed out Dhall’s alleged criminal conspiracy with co-accused Vijay Nair, highlighting his role in facilitating and arranging meetings with members of the South Group.

