Delhi going into loss for first time: Ilmi on reports of revenue deficit by 2024-25 end

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) As the Finance Ministry has informed Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi about the revenue deficit by the end of 2024-25, BJP National Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Thursday said that it is happening for the first time that the treasury is going into loss in the national Capital.

According to the report, Delhi's earnings - through tax revenue, non-tax revenue, and receipts under Centrally sponsored schemes and grants from the Centre - are projected to drop from the budgetary estimate of Rs 64,142 crore to Rs 62,415 crore by the end of FY25.

Talking to IANS, Shazia Ilmi said, "It is shocking that the Delhi government which was always in profit is going into loss. After two months, there will be no money to pay salaries to government officers and employees. What a mess it is! Jal Nigam has always earned money and has been in profit."

Ilmi further claimed that the Jal Nigam is not willing to give the audit report to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

"The audit report is coming regularly. The people are not willing to report to the CAG. They have borrowed huge amounts of money and they have only benefitted the 'Tanker Mafia.' Whether it is Jal Nigam or any other department, they are continuously going into deficit despite getting huge amounts of taxes. The Finance Ministry has presented a report to the Delhi government," she added.

The BJP leader also asserted that the AAP will try to hide corruption.

"Now, there will be a fierce battle in this matter. They will only tell lies about this too. And when the BJP will question them on this, they will start the game of accusation," she added.

Ilmi further hit out at the AAP for levelling allegations on the Public Works Department (PWD) for sealing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's residence, which was recently vacated by former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"It does not matter if you are Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Union Minister or Member of Parliament. If you vacate the house and go to some other place then it comes under the PWD's control. They inspect it and then do the fresh allotment. What is the secret in that bungalow that Kejriwal wants to hide?

"Are they scared that there are curtains worth crores that have been installed inside or all the information will come out or there is something else good that they do not want to show? This lie is also being told continuously that the government is directly taking it from them. But, the truth is something else," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.