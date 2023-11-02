Delhi Fire Dept prepares for Diwali with 24 Tata Yodha SUV deployments

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) is gearing up to enhance its emergency response capabilities and has decided to deploy 24 recently acquired Tata Yodha SUVs, each equipped with cutting-edge firefighting equipment and a GPS-enabled automatic vehicle tracking system.

The officers said that these vehicles will be strategically positioned at key locations during the Diwali festival to effectively respond to fire-related emergencies.

Atul Garg, the director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), emphasised the importance of additional deployments at various locations to minimise response times in the event of an emergency during the festive season.

“During the festive season, the fire department receives an average of 150-160 emergency calls per day. This year, around 2500 dedicated firefighters will be on duty to tackle potential emergencies,” said Garg.

“To ensure preparedness, all fire tenders and equipment are thoroughly serviced well in advance, guaranteeing their readiness during critical times. Furthermore, the department has started restricting staff leaves to ensure a sufficient workforce is available for immediate response,” said Garg.

Meanwhile, the DFS has identified several hotspots and areas with a higher risk of fire incidents, where they plan to station a water tender at approximately 30 vulnerable locations.

In a bid to navigate through congested streets and heavy traffic, the Delhi Fire Service fleet has introduced a water mist system mounted on motorcycles, known as MCFRs (Motorcycle Fire Response).

“These specially equipped motorcycles are designed for swift responses, enabling them to reach incident locations without delay. Each MCFR is equipped with two water cylinders, which firefighters carry on their backs during firefighting operations,” said Garg.

“Operating at a pressure of 300 bars, these motorcycles produce a fine water mist with a particle size of 40 microns, with each cylinder having a 9-litre water capacity. This innovative approach proves highly effective for addressing small fires, electrical fires, and incipient-stage fires until additional support arrives,” said Garg.

