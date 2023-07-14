Delhi excise policy scam case: SC issues notice on Sisodia's pleas, to hear interim bail on July 28

New Delhi, July (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses of the CBI and ED on the pleas moved by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia seeking bail in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases related to the now-scrapped excise policy.



A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Bela M. Trivedi and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice on the two petitions filed by the senior AAP leader challenging orders of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the CBI and ED cases, respectively.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, urged the apex court to grant Sisodia interim bail to meet his ailing wife. On it, the court issued notice and posted the matter for hearing on application for interim bail on July 28.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju appeared for Enforcement Directorate on caveat before the top court.

On Monday, a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud agreed to list the special leave petitions on July 14 after senior advocate Singhvi sought urgent listing of the matter citing the ill health of Sisodia's wife, Seema Sisodia.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader moved the top court last week after the Delhi High Court had denied him bail in connection with the money laundering charges being probed by the ED.

On July 3, a division bench of the Delhi High Court refused to grant bail to Sisodia saying that he was not able to meet the twin conditions for grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and the triple test for grant of bail.

In a statement issued by the Enforcement Directorate on July 7, the probe agency said that it has attached assets worth Rs 52.24 crore belonging to arrested AAP leader Minister, Manish Sisodia, his wife and some other accused persons in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Earlier, Sisodia was denied bail by the high court in the CBI case relating to the same scam after observing that the allegations against him were very serious.

The ED had arrested Sisodia on March 9, after the CBI arrested him on February 26 this year. In April, Special Judge M.K. Nagpal had denied bail to the AAP leader holding that the evidence, prima facie, "speaks volumes" of his involvement in the commission of the offence.

--IANS

pds/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.