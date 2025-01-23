Delhi elections: Parties scale up poll campaign, top leaders to address rallies

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) With less than a fortnight to go for Delhi Assembly elections, the electioneering is reaching a feversish pitch with top leaders of respective parties hitting the streets to woo the electorate.

The national capital will see a poll blitzkrieg by national leaders today, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, BJP President JP Nadda, Chief Ministers of two states including Yogi Adityanath and Mohan Yadav and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already taken pole position with public rallies, multiple outreach programs and door to door campaigns to seek support. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as well as CM Atishi are leading from the front.

BJP chief JP Nadda will hold two public rallies in the city – first in Uttar Nagar and second in Keshavpuram, where he will demolish the AAP’s model of growth and convince the electorate with BJP’s manifesto.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will add vigour to BJP’s poll campaign and will address three public gatherings today. Over next four days, he will hold 14 public meeting and will reach out to Purvanchali voters.

MP CM Mohan Yadav will add more firepower to BJP’s poll campaign by addressing two rallies in Madipur and Rohini Assembly constituency.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will address his second public rally in Mustafabad constituency, in a bid to galvanise support for the Congress party. He is likely to hold a roadshow along with public address in the evening.

Ahead of his public rally, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav will launch the theme song of the party for upcoming Assembly elections.

AIMIM, which has also hit Delhi electoral race by fielding candidates linked with 2020 Delhi riots, will see its national president Asaduddin Owaisi taking to streets.

Owaisi will address two public rallies in Shaheen Bagh, the constituency with signifcant amount of Muslim population.

The battle for Delhi will culminate with polling on February 5 and the results will out on February 8.

