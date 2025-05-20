Delhi: DDA launches new scheme for selling flats in Narela, Loknayakpuram

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday launched Delhi Development Authority’s new housing scheme – ‘Apna Ghar Awaas Yojana 2025’, offering flats at Loknayakpuram, Siraspur, and Narela.

The flats are available across categories including EWS, LIG, MIG, and HIG, and the scheme is scheme “open to all” and offers an inclusive and attractive homeownership opportunity to Indian citizens aged 18 years or older, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The ‘Apna Ghar Awaas Yojana 2025’ follows the success of the DDA Sabka Ghar Awaas Yojana 2025 and DDA Shramik Awaas Yojana 2025, launched in January 2025, an official statement said.

Aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Digital India, the L-G has initiated several innovative measures by DDA to help home buyers.

Initiatives such as a single-window enquiry system on the website, seamless information dissemination to buyers, and handing over all property-related and ownership documents to the buyer have significantly improved public trust and confidence in DDA, said the statement.

Expanding the narrative of innovation further, L-G also launched a dedicated Chat-bot service developed for DDA Housing Schemes.

This Chat-bot offers many advantages to the public for enhanced buyer experience with 24X7 citizen support, better communication and public transparency, which provides round-the-clock assistance on housing schemes, applications, and allotment queries.

Having remained in red for over a decade, DDA has posted an impressive surplus of Rs 1,371 crore at the end of the financial year 2024-25.

The massive surplus this year is primarily on account of the unprecedented sale of housing units across all categories at various locations.

With many projects in the pipeline, the L-G has placed significant impetus on civic infrastructure in the Narela sub-city. The upcoming Education-Hub with all university campuses, proposed International Sports Complex, institutions, court complex, policing and enhanced connectivity, has played a catalytic role in making Narela a preferred choice of buyers.

Apart from these, laying of foundation stone for the Rithala–Narela–Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro has also enhanced its locational advantage.

