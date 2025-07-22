Delhi CM visits centre for MLAs’ training in paperless legislative functioning

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday visited the centre for National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) training programme for legislators, where they learn tips on paperless functioning in the Assembly, an official said.

Speaker Vijender Gupta accompanied the Chief Minister, who, along with PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, visited the NeVA Training Centre and experienced the platform firsthand as part of the Assembly’s push towards fully digital and paperless legislative functioning, said an official from the Assembly secretariat.

NeVA experts gave a detailed presentation to the Chief Minister and other MLAs on the objectives, features, and functionalities of the NeVA platform, offering a comprehensive overview of how the system will revolutionise legislative proceedings.

Tuesday was the second day of the NeVA training programme at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Gupta highlighted that the ongoing NeVA training programme is a significant step towards realising the vision of One Nation, One Application.

“An enthusiastic participation of members, including the Chief Minister and Minister, will ensure the smooth achievement of our goals,” said Speaker Gupta.

As part of the digital rollout, smartphones were also handed over to CM Gupta and Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh to enable seamless access to the NeVA platform.

Experts from the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) continued to conduct the training sessions, helping members familiarise themselves with the digital tools and features of the NeVA platform.

The legislators accessed the digital List of Business (LoB) using newly provided iPhones and interacted with the system through 18 newly-installed computers at the training centre.

The training programme will continue for another day, ensuring that all MLAs are fully equipped for the upcoming monsoon session under the NeVA digital framework.

Earlier, Gupta said, “The inauguration of the NeVA Seva Centre and the successful completion of the first phase of NeVA marks a critical milestone in our commitment to a digital, transparent, and sustainable legislature.”

The Speaker said this initiative reflects our alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India, paperless governance, and the transformative idea of ‘One Nation, One Application’.

He said it is unfortunate that earlier governments made no sincere efforts in this direction. With NeVA, we are now bridging that gap and paving the way for a more accountable and modern legislative ecosystem.

Under the programme, each MLA was provided a smartphone preloaded with the NeVA application, allowing seamless access to the list of business, legislative questions, documents, and session updates.

