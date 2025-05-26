Delhi CM suspends PWD engineer over Minto Bridge waterlogging

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Taking swift action over severe waterlogging near Minto Bridge after heavy rain, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered the suspension of a Public Works Department (PWD) junior engineer for negligence, an official said on Monday.

Apart from the suspension of the junior engineer (electrical), a show-cause notice was issued to the Assistant Engineer (Electrical), with a 48-hour deadline to respond, while a formal explanation has been sought from the Executive Engineer, the official said.

The Chief Minister's response highlights the government’s zero-tolerance to administrative lapses, said the official, adding that she asserted that any official responsible for disrupting public life due to dereliction of duty will face strict disciplinary action.

Despite prior instructions, the department failed to take timely preventive measures to ensure effective drainage, prompting the government to initiate action to hold officials accountable, said the official.

Chief Minister Gupta directed all departments to ensure that proper drainage systems are in place before the monsoon.

She ordered timely desilting and cleaning of drains and sewers, adding that nodal officers for waterlogging-prone areas will be held directly accountable for any further lapses.

Reiterating her commitment to civic welfare, the Chief Minister called for robust preparedness, real-time monitoring, and proactive on-ground response.

She made it clear that negligence in delivering essential public services will not be tolerated.

During the day, the Chief Minister announced that ‘Mini Secretariats’ will be established in all districts of Delhi, where citizens will be able to access services such as revenue, public grievances, registration, certificates, and licenses under one roof.

She directed all District Magistrates to identify suitable land and prepare proposals for these secretariats. These mini-secretariats will serve as a major step toward providing swift and integrated public services at the local level.

A suggestion and complaint box will be installed at every SDM and DM office, allowing anyone to anonymously submit complaints about problems, corruption, or misconduct by officials, she said.

The Chief Minister also chaired a meeting with the District Development Committee (DDC) Chairpersons and District Magistrates. The meeting aimed to review ongoing development schemes and accelerate infrastructure and service delivery across the districts.

The Chief Minister instructed all officials to ensure real-time progress at the grassroots level and maintain open communication with the public.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.