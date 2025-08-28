Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits her alma mater Daulat Ram College in U-Special bus

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited her alma mater Daulat Ram College on Friday morning, reliving days of her college life on the Delhi University’s North Campus.

After interacting with the students and warmly greeting members of the faculty, the Chief Minister said this moment has reopened a page from her past that had shaped both her personality and her career.

Soon after the Chief Minister flagged off the University Special (U-Special) buses at the Sports Complex of Delhi University’s North Campus, she boarded a U-Special bus and instructed her staff, “Let’s go to Daulat Ram College.”

The Chief Minister had studied at this very college. This visit, notably, was not part of her official schedule.

On her way to Daulat Ram College, music started playing on the bus, students began singing, and the Chief Minister joined in, humming along.

Meanwhile, the news of her arrival quickly reached the college. Excited students gathered at the gates to welcome their former fellow student, now the Chief Minister of Delhi.

As soon as she alighted, she was surrounded by students. Engaging with them informally, she said with a smile, “Think of me as your elder sister, here to meet you.” Students responded with laughter and warm greetings.

CM Gupta also met members of the college faculty, including senior staff who had taught her.

She remarked, “It was within these walls that I first learnt to fly, where I chose the path of struggle, and where I gained the confidence that enabled me to become the President of Delhi University Students’ Union and, later, to dedicate myself to public service.”

“Daulat Ram is not merely bricks and classrooms for me; it is a feeling that shaped my thinking, gave direction to my dreams, and instilled a sense of purpose in my life,” she said.

Reflecting on her journey, the Chief Minister recalled how a daughter from a modest family had entered the college with no idea that her path would one day lead to the Delhi Secretariat and the office of the Chief Minister.

“This journey is proof that with hard work, struggle, and self-confidence, any goal can be achieved,” she said.

Encouraging the students, she added: “You are fortunate to be part of such a prestigious institution as Delhi University. ‘The sky is the limit’, think high, aim high, never stop, never give up, and never lose hope. You never know which destination life is preparing for you.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.